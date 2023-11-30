Sixth Batch Of Palestinian Prisoners Released

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces released on Thursday, the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners as part of the humanitarian truce with the Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas).

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a press release that the occupation forces released 30 prisoners, including children and women, mainly Suhair Al-Barghouthi, 67, who was detained for no reason last October.

Activist Ahad Al-Tamimi, 22, was also released after being captured on November 6th, it said, noting that she spent eight months in the Israeli occupation prison in 2017 after slapping an Israeli soldier trying to enter her house.

A total of 180 Palestinian prisoners were released during the past five days as part of the humanitarian truce, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar. (end)

