Kuwait Book Fair Celebrates Young Readers' Literary Journey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Yousuf Al-Tatan

KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Amidst the bustling energy of Kuwait's 46th International Book Fair, a dedicated pavilion stands as a beacon for young readers.

This specially crafted space by organizers of the book fair, with the help of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, the Environmental Voluntary Foundation, Kuwait News Agency and others, has been designed to lure children away from their iPads and immerse them in the captivating world of books.

It also aims to ignite the spark of curiosity and learning among the young audience, fostering an environment where the joy of reading takes center stage. (end) yt