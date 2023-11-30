Kuwait Relief Society To Launch Gaza Ship Campaign Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Relief Society is set to launch a campaign under the slogan "Gaza Ship" with a load of 1,200 tons of necessary relief aid for Palestinians, with the participation of 30 Kuwaiti charity societies, in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

The Society's Deputy Director General and General Supervisor of the "Gaza Ship" campaign Omar Al-Thuwaini told KUNA Thursday that the campaign affirms Kuwait's human values and is an embodiment of the concepts of Islamic and Arab solidarity and brotherhood between the Kuwaiti and Palestinian people.

He explained that the campaign aims to collect KD 800,000 (about USD 2.6 million), which will contribute to supporting and providing relief to the wounded and displaced in Gaza Strip, due to the Israeli occupation's aggression, in addition to providing support to hospitals, schools and shelter centers.

The "Gaza Ship" will depart from Turkish ports towards the Egyptian port of Al-Arish before mid-December and aims to fill the severe shortage in medical and food supplies and shelter, Al-Thuwaini added.

He noted that the ship campaign comes as a continuation of the previous campaign, delivering as much aid from Kuwait into the Strip. (end)

