Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation gunfire northwest of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.

The shooting came following an alleged attack by the two Palestinians on settlers at a bus station in the illegal colony of Ramot, killing three and wounding seven others, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

The two were identified as Murad Nimr, 38, a former prisoner who spent seven years in Israeli jails for resisting the occupation, and his brother, Ibrahim Nimr, 30, from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher, south of the city, it added. (pickup previous)

nq









MENAFN30112023000071011013ID1107515327