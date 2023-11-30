China's Factory Activity Contracts For Second Month

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- China's manufacturing activity contracted for a second consecutive month in November, an official survey showed Thursday, suggesting that more efforts are needed to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, state-run China Daily reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector, a gauge of activity of some 3,000 big and state-owned firms across the country, fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 last month on a 100-point scale.

A PMI reading above 50 percent indicates growth from the previous month, while a reading below 50 represents contraction. The index, a closely watched barometer of the health of the world's second-biggest economy, has been in contractionary territory since October.

Bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said manufacturing PMI declined as November marks the traditional off-season for some manufacturing sectors, and the reading was also impacted by factors such as insufficient market demand, according to the report.

"The foundation for recovery still needs consolidation," Zhao was quoted as saying. Thursday's data also showed that the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in November, down from 50.6 a month earlier. (end)

