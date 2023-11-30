Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ecuador's New Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath. In the cable, His highness the Amir wished president Noboa good health and wellbeing, and further development of relations between the two countries. (end) mtm

