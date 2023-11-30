Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ecuador's New Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as Ecuador's new president and taking the constitutional oath. (pickup previous) fk

