Kuwait PM Congratulates Ecuador's New Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as Ecuador's new president and taking the constitutional oath. (pickup previous) sm

