Young Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was martyred on Thursday morning by gunfire of Israeli occupation forces in Beitunia City in west Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Fady Badran, 21, was shot dead in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces targeting a number of Palestinians who gathered in the city waiting for the release of prisoners from the occupation's jails, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of this year has risen to 455, including 247 since October 7, it added. (end)

