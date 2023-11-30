Industrial Producer Prices Index Down 4Pct In Jan-Oct Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- The General Industrial Producer Prices Index decreased by 4.54 percent to 135.61 points from January to October 2023, compared to 142.06 points for the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics monthly report released Thursday.The decrease in the index was due to a decline in manufacturing prices by 5.57 percent and electricity prices by 1.83 percent. However, the prices of extractive industries increased by 3.69 percent during this period.As per the report, the index for October 2023 also retreated by 2.37 percent to 138.22 points compared to 141.58 points for the same month in 2022.The report attributed the reduction in the index for October to a decline in the prices of manufacturing industries by 1.76 percent and the prices of extractive industries by 13.43 percent. However, electricity prices showed an uptick of 5.57 percent.