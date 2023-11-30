New Pakistani Ambassador Presents Credentials

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs Majid Qatarneh received the credentials of Muhammad Iqbal, the new accredited and resident Pakistani ambassador to Jordan.During their meeting, Qatarneh expressed his best wishes for Iqbal's success in his new duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

