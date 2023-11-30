(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) High-level Russian Sports Delegation visits Hamdan Sports Complex



A high-level Russian sports delegation visited Hamdan Sports Complex, which is affiliated to Dubai Sports Council, to review the great abilities & distinctive facilities of this grand sports Complex, the biggest of its kind in the region.



Hamdan Sports Complex has become a favorite world destination for clubs & national teams from all over the world to organize training camps in various sports.



The delegation comprised several prominent official persons in the various Russian sports corporations & entities; top of them are: Antonov Anton Valerievich, Senior Advisor to the Presidential Office for facilitating the activities of the State Council in the Russian Federation / Barano Anton Yuryevich, the Russian Assistant Minister of Sport / Kasimov Ibrahim Shukhratovich, the CEO & Secretary General of the Russian Triathlon Federation / Fedorov Pavel Alekseevich, Director General & Board Chairman of the Russian Rugby Federation / Rikalina Maria Vaslievna, the Secretary General of the Russian Climbing Federation / Kozachenko Dmitry Sergeevich, the CEO of the Russian Golf Federation / Kholokholova Marina Petrovna, Deputy CEO of the Russian Triathlon Federation / Ershova Elizaveta Ilyinichna, Chairwoman of the International Relations in the Russian Surfing Federation / Prokhorova Elena Gennadievna, Head of Development in the Russian Surfing Federation.



The delegation was also joined by the Olympic female champion Sofia Lokhanova, the winner of golden medal of fencing in Tokyo Olympics 2020, golden medal in the Fencing World Cup 2019 & golden medal in the Fencing World Championship 2018 / Olympic champion Nagorni Nikita Vladimirovich who has won golden medal of Men's Artistic Gymnastics in Tokyo Olympics 2020 (teams), two bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics & silver medal in Rio Olympics 2016 (teams) / the French Philip Blanchard, the Former Media Manager in the International Olympic Committee / Liz Cosimi, the Former Director General of the French National Olympic Committee 2021 – 2023.



The visiting delegation discussed ways of common cooperation to organize sports championships & camps for various Russian national teams as part of preparations for Paris Olympics 2024 besides other eminent sports tournaments. The delegation's members were acquainted with the technical & logistic abilities and the full programs of national teams & clubs which organize training camps at the Complex.



Hamdan Sports Complex is well-equipped to host various sports events, and it comprises several training sections, designed in such distinctive way that meets the promising goals of hosted national teams which prefer to organize training camps in Dubai to provide their players with unique opportunity to visit the city and to enjoy its famous tourist & prosperous landmarks and to train at sports facilities of global specifications.



The Russian delegation reviewed the various facilities of the Complex which are designed as per the highest international specifications, accurate planning & echo-friendly technologies aiming to boost sustainability.



The delegation members were briefed with the most advanced training equipment and digital infra-structure in the Complex, besides ways of managing & organizing top sports events and innovation to enhance athletes' performance, safety & distinctive experience. The delegation members were also provided with information on the Complex's capabilities which provide integration & diversity among the various sports and accommodate huge numbers of championships.



