ADEK's Khotwa Program Strengthens College Associations In Australia And New Zealand

. Khotwa (RizeUp) program adds seven esteemed Australasian community colleges, increasing the scholarship partner college network to 45 global education institutions . Community college partners offer majors in significant areas including science, engineering, agriculture, environment, and more

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 29th Nov 2023: Khotwa (Rizeup), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge's (ADEK) fully funded scholarship program, has strengthened its global scholarship partner network after collaborating with prestigious community colleges in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Designed to propel the program's mission forward by providing education pathways across the globe, the inclusion of community colleges from both countries will strengthen Emirati students' exposure to international perspectives and cultures, while also creating unparalleled opportunities to specialize in key subjects linked to priority industries and the future economic needs of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, including engineering, agriculture, science, environment, among others.



The Australian community colleges, affiliated with the global renowned University of Queensland and University of New South Wales, are pioneers in interdisciplinary climate change research. Additionally, the University of Southern Queensland and the Federation University, two of Australia's leading regional institutions, are known for their contemporary teaching methods and robust industry connections.

New Zealand's community colleges are affiliated with the top-ranked universities, including Lincoln University, the country's oldest and leading land-based center of education, and the University of Auckland and the University of Canterbury, both of which are known for excellence in engineering and science programs.

Launched in September 2022 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the first intake of the program accommodated 441 students, providing access to study in eight diverse fields across 42 majors at 38 community colleges in the USA and Canada.



