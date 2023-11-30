Video: Japan Coast Guard Captures Spectacular Volcanic Eruption On Niijima Island

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Japanese Coast Guard captured a volcanic activity on November 23, 2023, on Niijima, off the coast of Okinahama on Iwo Jima Island, using an unpiloted aircraft.

The video shared by the coast guard recently on its social media, shows the raging volcanic explosion spewing ash, rock and flames upto 200 metre high into the sky before it rained down into the sea.



The coast guard said that this eruption was on the southern coast of the island.