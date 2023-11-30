Impounded Vehicles At Industrial Area To Be Auctioned

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Auction Committee of the Ministry of Interior has announced that it will sell the impounded vehicles in its yard at the Industrial Area.

The auction that will begin on December 10 will continue for two weeks from 3pm to 6pm.



Before participating in the auction, interested buyers can inspect the vehicles from December 2 to 7, between 3pm and 6pm at the Industrial Area Vehicle Impound Yard, Street No 52.

Prior to this in September 2023, owners of impounded vehicles for more than three months were given a warning to collect their vehicles within 30 days by paying a penalty in September. Ministry at the time had said that those not collected would be auctioned by them.