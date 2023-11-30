Taylor Swift emerges as Spotify's most-played artist for 2023

(MENAFN) In a notable shift in the music streaming landscape, Taylor Swift has emerged as Spotify's most-played artist for the year 2023, according to Spotify Wrapped. The global streaming giant reported that Swift garnered over 26.1 billion streams since the beginning of the year, surpassing Puerto Rican reggaetón sensation Bad Bunny, who had held the coveted title for three consecutive years from 2020.



In the 2023 rankings, Bad Bunny finds himself in the second position, with The Weeknd securing third place, followed by Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican artist Peso Pluma rounding out the top five. While Swift's triumph marks a significant achievement, Bad Bunny remains in the spotlight as his 2022 album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” clinched the title of Spotify's most-streamed album for the second consecutive year, amassing an impressive 4.5 billion global streams. Notably, Taylor Swift's “Midnights” secured the second spot in the album rankings, with SZA's “SOS” claiming the third position. All three albums were released in the previous year.



Miley Cyrus's anthem of empowerment, “Flowers,” takes the crown as Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year, accumulating 1.6 million streams globally. SZA's "Kill Bill" follows as the second most-streamed song, with Harry Styles' “As It Was,” BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto's “Seven,” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's “Ella Baila Sola” rounding out the top five.



In the U.S., Taylor Swift maintains her dominance as the most-streamed artist on Spotify, with Drake and country star Morgan Wallen following in second and third place, respectively. Wallen's “Last Night” claims the title of the most-streamed song in the U.S., while his full-length album “One Thing at a Time” secures the position of the most-streamed album.



This trend is not exclusive to Spotify, as Apple Music also recognizes the success of Wallen’s “Last Night,” which topped its global song chart for 2023. Wallen's achievement extends to the Billboard Hot 100, where “Last Night” maintained its position for an impressive 16 weeks, tying with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the second-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.

