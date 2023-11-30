Republican Rep. George Santos faces expulsion vote amid controversy

(MENAFN) In the face of a looming expulsion vote on the House floor, Republican Rep. George Santos remains steadfast and defiant. Dismissing the procedural move that triggered yet another attempt to oust him, Santos expressed his indifference to the impending decision. This comes as Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, initiated a privileged resolution on the House floor, calling for Santos's expulsion. The move follows a damning report from the House Ethics Committee accusing Santos of prioritizing personal gain over his constitutional duties and ethical responsibilities.



The privileged resolution sets the stage for a House vote within the next two legislative days, forcing leaders to address the controversy surrounding Santos. Despite the mounting pressure and potential consequences, Santos asserted his commitment to representing the constituents of the Third District of New York. In a statement on Capitol Hill, he downplayed the significance of the situation, stating, "Look, you all want a soundbite. It's the third time we are going through this. I don't care." Santos emphasized that he was elected by the people and remains focused on their representation.



As the political drama unfolds, Santos challenges the fairness of the process, questioning whether the political class in Washington, D.C., believes this is the constitutional and just way to handle the situation. While facing the prospect of expulsion, Santos remains resolute in his dedication to the constituents who entrusted him with their representation.

