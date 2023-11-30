Canon achieves SBTI’s seal of approval on emission reduction targets

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Separately to the SBTi targets, Canon continues to reduce its product lifecycle CO2 emissions per product by 3% year on year. If sustained, this will equate to roughly a 50% reduction in emissions from 2008 levels by 2030. Currently, the company is on track to achieve this target, having recorded an average improvement of 4.1% between 2008 – 2022. The cumulative reduction since 2008 amounts to 43%.



In the longer term, Canon is committed to working towards a low carbon future and aims to be net zero by 2050.



Read more about Canon’s sustainability commitments here.



SBTi is an international initiative that encourages companies to set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets based on climate science. It is jointly managed by four organizations: the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and CDP.





