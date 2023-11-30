Abu Dhabi Chamber Signs 5 Cooperation Agreements at the Conclusion of ADIFE 2023

(MENAFN- Four) 29 November 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) concluded its successful participation as a host supporter of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE). In its 2nd edition, ADIFE was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

During the exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed 5 cooperation agreements, the first with Silal, where His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of ADCCI, and His Excellency Salmeen Obaid Al Ameri, CEO of Silal, signed the agreement, affirming their commitment to strengthening the joint efforts between the two sides, with the aim of encouraging investment in the food and agriculture sector in Abu Dhabi, and building partnerships between private institutions in order to improve the domains of agriculture and food industries and enhance the readiness of this vital sector to face the challenges and threats of national food security.

Cooperation agreements

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, and Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturing Group, signed the second cooperation agreement to define aspects of cooperation in the field of food; which aims to enhance investments, excellence, and drive innovation in SMEs specialized in the food, beverages, and hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber, represented by , His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, also signed three separate cooperation agreements with each of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), represented by its President, Her Excellency Ameya Prabhu; the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Abkhazia, represented by Her Excellency Tamila Mertskhulava; and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, represented by Her Excellency Almaz Kenenbaev.

These three agreements aim to enhance mutual investments with the Chambers of India, Abkhazia, and Kyrgyzstan. As well as encouraging SMEs, providing support, and exchange of information related to establishments and private sector companies, all in order to support their expansion in various markets. Additionally, exchanging experiences and providing opportunities to participate in exhibitions, investment seminars, and international commercial events specializing in economic affairs in a way that contributes to achieving common goals and interests.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, underlined the success achieved by ADIFE 2023, and the importance of the commercial partnerships, cooperation agreements, and the many investment opportunities that took place during ADIFE, which participants in the exhibition were able to benefit from, highlighting that this is consistent with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation resulted in the signing of 5 important agreements, as part of the Chamber’s efforts to advance the growth of the food and beverage sector and enhance its contributions to supplying the GDP and supporting the sustainable economy, in one of the most vital sectors and important commercial activities that attract investors every year.

“The food and beverage sector in the UAE is expected to grow annually, enhancing the importance of the food and beverage industry as it is one of the most prosperous sectors in the region,” Al Qubaisi added.

9 specialized companies

The entrepreneurs who own the 9 national companies operating in the food, beverage, and hospitality sector that had participated in the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s pavilion at ADIFE 2023 praised the Chamber’s initiative and its support for various business sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, expressing their appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Chamber, who provided them the opportunity to be present at the exhibition to showcase their products, exchange experiences, discover new investment fields, as well as provided the opportunity for partnerships and commercial deals with their local, regional, and international counterparts participating in the Exhibition.

ADIFE 2023 witnessed the participation of more than 600 exhibitors from about 50 countries from around the world, in addition to 20 international pavilions, as it is one of the most important international platforms for showcasing the latest innovations and the latest global technologies in the field of food manufacturing and production.





