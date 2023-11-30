MoEngage Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

(MENAFN- MoEngage) Dubai, November 30, 2023 – MoEngage, an insights led customer engagement platform announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes MoEngage for its expertise in providing customers with software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to offer enhanced customer engagement capabilities to customers.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

MoEngage, powered by AWS, helps customers optimize their marketing investments by providing services built on a reliable foundation powered by AWS such as:

• Engagement driven by insights - MoEngage empower marketers with actionable consumer insights to create personalized experiences for their customers.

• Seamless omnichannel experience – MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across 10+ channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS to help marketers easily orchestrate their omnichannel customer journeys.

• Predictive AI to optimize campaigns – Sherpa, the AI engine from MoEngage allows marketers to communicate at the best time, in the most preferred channels, and leverage journey paths based on customers preferences to uncover the best customer journey to boost campaigns and drive conversion.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates MoEngage in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“MoEngage is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder of MoEngage. “At MoEngage we focus on helping brands drive exceptional customer experiences that their customers love. MoEngage, powered by AWS, offers real-time customer engagement to brands with scalability, agility, and reliability.”



“MoEngage has been a great partner to have for BigBasket on several fronts. We've grown exponentially since we onboarded MoEngage, and they have been able to scale with us with ease. Product innovation throughout the years, as well as the impeccable support from the Customer Success team, have been truly commendable!”, said Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing and Marketing Communications, BigBasket

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions offered in AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including MoEngage.





