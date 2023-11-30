(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Rural Electrification Agency (REA) deploys over 100 mini-grids for inclusive development in Nigeria in 3 years" data-link=" Electrification Agency (REA) deploys over 100 mini-grids for inclusive development in Nigeria in 3 years" class="whatsapp">Shar ABUJA, NIGERIA EQS Newswire 29 November 2023 - Under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria , the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) ( ) of Nigeria is set to play a key role at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 5th of December, 2023.

As a leading force in advancing sustainable energy access and climate change interventions in Nigeria, the REA will host a multi-format Side Event at the Nigeria Pavilion themed 'Renewable Energy for Inclusive Development: Optimizing Innovation for Social Impact and Economic Growth in Nigeria ( )' on the 5th of December, 2023 at 9 AM .

The REA will be holding a second Side Event at 4 PM on 'Funding the Energy Access Gap in Last-Mile Communities in Nigeria ( )' same day, 5th of December, in partnership with InfraCredit , an institution reputable for unlocking long-term local currency infrastructure finance in Nigeria. This second side event is targeted at a more specialized group of renewable energy developers, financiers, and investors in the global off-grid space. Both events are scheduled to be held at the Nigeria Pavilion, Blue Zone, COP28, Expo City Dubai .

Scheduled to be a focal point in the COP28 agenda, the REA's side event aims to spotlight the nation's data-driven energy transition journey as well as the agency's suite of renewable energy interventions and their impact across the key sectors of the economy.

With a keen focus on optimizing innovation for both social impact, economic growth, and environmental sustainability, the agency will showcase its mitigation and adaptation interventions through the use of sustainable energy solutions as it addresses the dual challenge of energy poverty, climate change, and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

The REA, an Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the Federal Ministry of Power, is primarily tasked with the electrification of rural and unserved communities. Through data-driven and human-centered interventions, the Agency continues to partner with frontline stakeholders globally to deliver innovative solutions to power last-mile communities, healthcare institutions, tertiary institutions, market clusters, and agricultural value chains.

In 4 short years, the Agency has deployed over 100 solar hybrid mini-grids and over 1.6 million solar home systems , catalyzing transformative development in last-mile communities in Nigeria, unlocking the economic potential of $9 per annum and cutting the self-generation cost of $14B in 10 years.

Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the MD/CEO, of REA, explained that 'The agency's presence at COP28 is a testament to our dedication to delivering sustainable and equitable energy access interventions. We believe that renewable energy is not just a source of power but a catalyst for transformative change, touching every aspect of society and economy.'

At the REA side event, global stakeholders, including policymakers, financiers, development finance institutions, project developers, members of civil society groups and the media will be treated to engaging and informative conversations on the following key thematic areas:

Innovation for Social Impact: Unveiling groundbreaking initiatives and technologies that are bringing renewable energy solutions to remote and underserved communities in Nigeria, positively impacting lives and fostering social equity.

Economic Growth through Renewable Energy: Showcasing success stories and strategies on Productive Use of Energy (PUE) where renewable energy is driving economic development, creating jobs, and enhancing resilience in the face of climate change.

Inclusive Development Strategies: Discussing policies and practices that ensure inclusivity in the deployment of renewable energy solutions, with a focus on leaving no one behind in the pursuit of universal energy access.

Sustainability: Sharing lessons on data-driven and home-grown sustainability mechanisms designed to aid project ownership, targeted at the optimization of clean energy interventions in Nigeria.

Reaffirming its commitment to advancing access to clean, sustainable energy in Nigeria, the REA is equipped with the requisite technical capacity and institutional frameworks and poised for strategic partnerships as it unveils investment opportunities in the nation's renewable energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rural Electrification Agency.

Meet the REA at COP28: For meetings, invitations to Side Events and opportunities to collaborate at COP28, contact Funmi on ... or Mohammed on ... .

Join the Conversation: The REA invites you to join the Side Events in person or virtually through this registration link ( ).

Join the conversation on social media using #REAatCOP28 and #RenewableEnergyForDevelopment on Twitter (, Facebook ( ), Linkedin ( ) and Instagram ( ).

Download image 1:

Download image 2:

Download image 3:

Download image 4:

Download image 5:

Hashtag: #RuralElectrificationAgency

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Rural Electrification Agency

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) (



) is the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyze economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians. The Agency was established under part IX, Sections 88- 89 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

The REA is currently implementing the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Capital Projects, Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), Solar Power Naija (SPN), Energizing Education Programme (EEP), Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Energizing Agriculture Programme (EAP), Energy for All Mass Rural Electrification and Research and Innovation Hub. Africa Mini Grids Programme, Derisking Sustainable Off-Grid Lighting Solutions and the Korean Energy Project.

The Agency is responsible for creating an enabling environment for private sector-led projects, which includes conducting feasibility assessments, energy audits, enumeration, data analysis, identification of qualified private sector developers, and project stakeholder engagements.

For enquiries, please contact the Rural Electrification Agency:



...



Rural Electrification Agency