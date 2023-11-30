PRISM Awards 2023: Singtel Wins PR Campaign Of The Year New Award Categories Introduced Include Best Use Of Storytelling In A Campaign'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 November 2023 - The Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) held its biennial PRISM Awards on 29 November at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore with over 170 guests in attendance. Celebrating the very best in public relations and communications, the gala luncheon was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information.

Singtel was named PR Campaign of the Year , for their 'Purpose Campaign - Empower Every Generation'. They also received a Distinction Award for Outstanding Employee Engagement Programme . Grayling emerged as the winner of the hotly contested Outstanding 360-degree Integrated Campaign Consumer category.

This year's edition shines the light on People in PR and the IPRS conferred the Lifetime PR Achievement Award to well-known industry veteran Jennifer Lewis. Singlife's Pearlyn Phau bested several others to be named Outstanding PR Champion . Some of the other People awards given out were Outstanding PR Leader, Outstanding Young PR Professional and Outstanding PR Student, amongst others.

In the popular Outstanding Sustainability Communications Campaign category, Redhill and The Hoffman Agency emerged as the winners. Other highlights include TOUCH Community Services which won Outstanding Campaign by a NGO or NPO , and The Hoffman Agency's campaign 'Hearing Partners encourages Singaporeans to #ListenAgain which took the Distinction award for Best Use of Storytelling .

Chair of the PRISM Awards 2023, Vanessa Wan , said: 'I am deeply heartened by the strong support from the industry -- from the generous support from the esteemed judges and sponsors to the incredible number of submissions received. The IPRS felt that it was important to focus on the 'People in PR' for this year's awards. It is the PR practitioners who are at the heart of our industry, doing brilliant work every day and making an impact in their organisations, in the community, and on the profession. We all deserve to be recognised, celebrated and encouraged. Ultimately, it is through the best practices shared by the award winners that everyone will benefit, learn and grow.'

Kelvin Koh, Managing Director of Truescope Singapore , Platinum Sponsor for the event, said: 'Our enduring partnership with IPRS has played a pivotal role in propelling us as a leading integrated monitoring provider, not only within Singapore but also across the region. Engaging in various IPRS initiatives, we have cultivated significant relationships and valuable alliances. The PRISM Awards represents our dedicated effort to give back to this remarkable community and recognise the best and brightest in the industry. This also reflects our belief and confidence in the work of IPRS and its members, which espouses the mantra of Public Relations In Service of Mankind. The record-breaking 121 award submissions spanning 26 categories from 47 distinguished organisations is a compelling testament to this belief.'

The distinguished panel of 41 judges comprised senior PR & Communication practitioners, leading PR and Communication academics, senior media representatives, professionals, business leaders and IPRS Council Members.

The IPRS PRISM Awards 2023 is supported by: Platinum Sponsor, Truescope Singapore; Gold Sponsor, IN; and Silver Sponsors Pinpoint PR and Telum Media.

About The IPRS

IPRS, established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.

IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education and management a factor that has contributed to the Institute's strength and dynamism. There are 10 Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences.

Established in 1987, the IPRS PRISM Awards programme is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the industry. PRISM which stands for ' Public Relations in the Service of Mankind' recognises leading organisations and practitioners for their excellence in communications practice across all sectors corporate, government and not-for-profit.



About PRISM Awards 2023

The awards this year shine the light on our People in PR - professionals, teams and champions who have made an impact through their mastery of PR strategies and execution skills. There are three main award categories.

The People Awards celebrate the contributions of PR practitioners in the work entrusted to them by their organisations and clients that they serve. Included in this category are the Student Awards that recognises the work of our next generation of aspiring PR practitioners from the start of their formative years.

The Campaign Awards showcases the best PR-led events and programmes of high-quality delivery. The IPRS will also nominate winners in the IPRS Awards (not-for-entry) category: Outstanding PR Campaign of The Year; IPRS Partner of The Year; and Lifetime PR Achievement Award 2023.

All winning works bear the hallmarks of excellence in concept, execution and impact on markets, society and the industry at large. Entries are from privatecorporate and not-for-profit organisations, government agencies, tertiary institutions, associations, and individuals based in Singapore, or where the work was primarily planned and conceived in Singapore and delivered across regions.

The qualifying period for the work submitted for consideration for all award categories is from 1 July 2021 and 30 August 2023.

The Awards garnered a record 121 submissions across 30 categories from 47 organisations.

A total of 53 submissions won awards: 17 Distinctions; 23 Merits; and 13 Individual Awards.

