GameSir launches next-generation G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller

(MENAFN- BEYOND Marketing & Communications) Dubai, UAE – 30 November 2023: GameSir, a leading innovator in gaming peripherals, today announced the official release of its latest innovation, the GameSir G8 Galileo, a next-generation Type-C wired mobile gaming controller destined to redefine excellence and provide out-of-this-world gaming experiences.

Compatible with all controller-supported games across Android and iPhone 15 series devices, the GameSir G8 Galileo boasts an incredible combination of world-class connectivity, seamless software customization, and unstoppable gameplay; empowering users, enhancing their capabilities, and elevating mobile gaming to never-before-seen levels with a host of cutting-edge features.

“We’re thrilled that the GameSir G8 Galileo is now available for gaming enthusiasts to purchase,” said Betta Core, CEO, GameSir. “Mobile gaming is a true phenomenon of our time and as popularity soars, demands increase, and technological advancements open up new possibilities, nothing gives us more satisfaction than introducing innovations that enable gamers to explore unchartered potential and revel in gaming experiences that go above and beyond.

“The GameSir G8 Galileo is the gateway to precisely that – and we’re looking forward to seeing the reaction and reception from gamers far and wide in the weeks ahead. The fact that the time has finally come for the gaming community to share the power this controller provides is very exciting.”

Those purchasing the GamerSir G8 Galileo can expect a console-controller-grade mobile controller with console-sized sticks and buttons for exceptional comfort and unparalleled control during extended gameplay. Whether navigating treacherous terrain or taking precise shots, the G8 Galileo guarantees performance with expert precision and maximum comfort, while a movable Type-C port is installed for a dependable, constant connection to gaming devices, delivering unmatched smoothness and reliability.



Another standout feature is GameSir™ Hall Tech for elevated gameplay. GameSir precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers offer unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving a competitive advantage in any game, backed up by GameSir Hall Effect sensing sticks that deliver 360° seamless pinpoint control, providing the precision and durability that mobile gamers demand alongside super-smooth stick control for reduced stick grinding and extended usage time.



Amongst its many prominent features for redefined excellence, the GameSir G8 Galileo comes with two additional back buttons designed for pro-level mobile gaming. With these, users can map their in-game actions on the go, loading up their favorite button mappings with or without software during gameplay – with mappings instantly programmable and synced in real time.

Thanks to pass-through charging, the GameSir G8 Galileo also ensures gameplay remains uninterrupted, thereby ensuring opponents are conquerable without missing a single moment of the action as the controller charges during play. What’s more, the GameSir G8 Galileo is purposefully designed for universal compatibility, featuring an extendable bridge and sufficient rear space to be compatible with a wide range of phone models. It's the perfect choice for mobile gamers seeking adaptability, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Additionally, interchangeable magnetic detachable faceplates elevate the GameSir G8 Galileo to match the unique style of its user; laser-engraved texture grips and high-saturation fluorescent ink buttons offer a blend of style and substance; and the GameSir App takes the customization and fun of the GameSir G8 Galileo to the next level. Through the app, users can create personalized controller profiles by mapping buttons, fine-tuning the D-pad diagonals, and adjusting sticks and trigger zones.





