Latest Market Report | PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- RationalStat LLC) Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market is valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat



Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview



Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) biomarker testing is a diagnostic procedure used in the field of oncology to assess the expression of PD-L1 proteins in tumor cells. PD-L1 is a protein that can be found on the surface of certain cancer cells and other immune cells. This biomarker testing is primarily used to help determine the potential effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy.



The global burden of cancer continues to increase, leading to a growing demand for more effective and targeted cancer treatments. PD-L1 biomarker testing helps identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies, which are becoming a standard part of cancer treatment.

• According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global PD L1 biomarker testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

• Market intelligence for the global PD L1 biomarker testing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

• In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global PD L1 biomarker testing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.



Request A Customization- #tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global PD L1 biomarker testing market based on product type, end user and region

• Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type

o PD-L1 22C3 Assay Kit

o PD-L1 28-8 Assay Kit

o PD-L1 SP142 Assay Kit

o PD-L1 263 Assay Kit

• Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User

o Research

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Hospitals

o Others

• Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region

o North America PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 US

 Canada

o Latin America PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Rest of Latin America

o Western Europe PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Spain

 Italy

 Benelux

 Nordic

 Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 Russia

 Poland

 Hungary

 Other CIS Countries

 Rest of Eastern Europe

o Asia Pacific PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 ASEAN

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Malaysia

• Rest of ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

 GCC

• Saudi Arabia (KSA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Rest of the GCC

 South Africa

 Nigeria

 Turkey

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-





MENAFN30112023006752014575ID1107515034