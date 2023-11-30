KRAFTON's BGMI and Road to Valor: Empires Clinch Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards in India

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 30th November 2023: KRAFTON India today announced that two of its popular games, BGMI (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA) and Road to Valor: Empires, have won prestigious awards as part of Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards in India.

BGMI, the country’s most loved battle royale title, has won in the ‘Best Ongoing Game’ award category, while Road to Valor: Empires, KRAFTON’s new player vs player strategy game, has snagged a spot in the “Best Multiplayer” game award category in India. These awards are a testimony of KRAFTON’s focus on creating curated experiences catering to its Indian audience and reiterates its commitment towards the country.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, expressed his gratitude stating “We are honored by this recognition of our efforts to create unparalleled gaming experiences for our Indian fans. Our heartfelt thanks to Google Play for not only bestowing these awards but also for their unwavering guidance, support, and promotion within the vast Indian user base. We dedicate these awards to our loyal and passionate community of players, who have been with us through every milestone. We look forward to bringing new and exciting content and updates for BGMI and Road to Valor: Empires, and to make them the most enjoyable and rewarding games for everyone alike.”

In the past year, BGMI and Road to Valor: Empires have captured the interest of the gaming community. Beyond acknowledging new titles, these awards commend ongoing support and quality content updates. BGMI excited gamers with a host of new updates such as an all-new NUSA map and integration of Dragon Super Ball characters. Road to Valor: Empires helped gamers hone their martial prowess with Indian warriors like Sipahis and Maharathis, and a multitude of unique soldiers from across the universe at their side.

BGMI's victory in the Best Ongoing Game category underscores its sustained excellence and popularity, while Road To Valor: Empires’ early triumph showcases the keen growth of strategy gaming in India. As these awards stand as a testament to KRAFTON’s dedicated and innovative journey in India, the company remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the world of mobile gaming, pushing boundaries, and delivering exceptional gaming experiences to its audiences.





MENAFN30112023003109013449ID1107515026