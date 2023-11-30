Saudi Public Investment Fund to purchase 10 percent stake in FGB Topco

(MENAFN) The Saudi Public Investment Fund has recently announced a strategic agreement with Ferrovial SA, solidifying its intent to purchase a 10 percent stake in FGB Topco, the holding company overseeing Heathrow Airport (Heathrow Airport Holding Company Limited). Simultaneously, Ardian is set to acquire a 15 percent stake in FGB Topco through the infrastructure funds it manages. The two entities, the Public Investment Fund and Ardian, will undertake separate investments as part of this arrangement.



The agreement is contingent on specific conditions, including priority rights and participation rights during the sale, exercisable by existing shareholders of FGB Topco. These actions are to be conducted in adherence to the provisions outlined in the shareholders' agreement and in alignment with the company's established systems and procedures. Additionally, the deal is subject to obtaining approvals from relevant and concerned parties involved in the transaction.



Heathrow Airport, recognized as one of the world's busiest airports, serves as a critical hub connecting the United Kingdom to its global trading partners. The acquisition of a stake in FGB Topco by the Saudi Public Investment Fund signifies a strategic move to foster economic growth globally, emphasizing the airport's pivotal role in facilitating international trade and connectivity. As the transaction progresses, it reflects a significant development in the dynamics of Heathrow Airport's ownership, with potential implications for its future operational and strategic initiatives.

