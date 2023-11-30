Mediclinic Welcare Hospital Receives Accreditation As A Centre Of Excellence In Specialised Prostate Treatment

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the only hospital in the UAE to have received an accreditation as a Centre of Excellence in Specialised Prostate Treatment (COESPT) from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), US.

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital takes pride in offering its patients not just medical treatment, but a comprehensive and personalised healthcare experience. One way of achieving this is through our distinguished clinical centres of excellence. Clinical centres of excellence are dedicated units within our medical facility that focus on providing exceptional care for specific medical conditions or treatments. These centres represent the pinnacle of specialised care, where expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a compassionate patient-centric approach converge.

The Centre of Excellence in Specialised Prostate Treatment (COESPT), provides expert diagnosis and treatment of prostate-related conditions. Dr Salam Alhasani, consultant urologist and programme director for the Centre of Excellence works with a team of professionals to provide a higher level of specialist and advanced treatment options for patients.

Dr Salam is at the forefront of innovation in this field, gaining recognition for being the first in the MENA region to use iTind and the first in the UAE to use REZUM. Both are advanced minimally invasive surgical procedures for the management of prostate disease.

"Our team is honoured to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Specialised Prostate Treatment," said Dr Salam Alhasani, consultant urologist and head of the urology department at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to our patients, especially in the area of prostate treatment. We continually strive to deliver cutting-edge medical advancements while ensuring compassionate care and improved quality of life for our patients."

Dr Salam Alhasani continues: "When you choose Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, you're not just choosing a healthcare facility; you're choosing a commitment to excellence. That is why all our centres of excellence are accredited by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), US to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care."

