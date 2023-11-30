-->


Former US Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger Dies At 100


11/30/2023 4:34:15 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100.

Kissinger, who served as the Secretary of State under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and played a pivotal diplomatic role during the Cold War, died at his home in Connecticut.

He was a prominent American diplomat, negotiating the exit of the United States from the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 and pursued a policy of detente that contributed to the thawing of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

