'Germany Is One Of Qatar's Major Trading Partners'

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani said that Qatar and Germany enjoy close cooperation relations at all levels, especially in trade and economy, which is evident through the mutual visits at the highest levels, as well as the number of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries in various fields.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QC Chairman noted that Germany is one of Qatar's largest trading partners, as the volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased last year to QR6, compared to QR6 in 2020. He also mentioned the increasing mutual investments between the two countries.

He noted that there are numerous German companies operating in the Qatari market, either with 100% German capital or through partnerships with Qatari partners. These companies are involved in various sectors such as trade, contracting, services, shipping, medical devices and equipment and etc. German companies are also involved in infrastructure projects in Qatar thanks to their leading global reputation and widely recognized technology; adding that that there are numerous Qatari investments in Germany as well.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani emphasised that Qatar Chamber supports and encourages cooperation and partnership between Qatari and German companies. The Chamber welcomes the presence of more German companies in the Qatari market and the utilization of German technology. Furthermore, the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to explore the available investment opportunities in Germany and enhance collaboration with German companies, fostering genuine partnerships both in Qatar and Germany, especially since Germany is considered an attractive investment destination with numerous investment opportunities across various sectors.

There are indeed real opportunities to enhance cooperation between Qatari and German companies by establishing effective alliances and partnerships. Qatar offers attractive investment opportunities, excellent infrastructure, leading investment laws, and numerous incentives and investment facilitations, he said.

Qatar Chamber hosted a high-level German trade delegation last October, led by former Federal Minister and President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Peter Ramsauer. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and German private sectors. They also reviewed the investment climate in both countries and the available investment opportunities, along with the potential for forming partnerships in this regard.