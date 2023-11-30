Qatar's Industrial Sector Offers Several Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition features a wide range of companies in the industrial sector which have achieved significant development. The exhibition provides an opportunity for firms to promote their latest products and services, Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu said.

In an interview with The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ninth edition of 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition, Dr. Mustafa Goksu noted that Qatar and Turkiye enjoy strong ties and the bilateral relations between the two countries have been growing over the years.



“Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition is a good opportunity for companies to promote Qatari products. Qatari and Turkish companies can work together with each other as relations between the two countries are very strong. We would like to expand our relationship in all fields, especially in the manufacturing sector.”

“I am really proud of the manufacturing sector of the State of Qatar. 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition is very important for Turkiye as we would like to collaborate with Qatari companies,” the Ambassador added.

The participation of local companies in the expo reached 450 companies who are showcasing their products and services to the business community and visitors. This significant participation reflects the keen interest of local companies to promote their products in the local market with the aim to achieve the desired self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports.

Also, speaking to The Peninsula Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori CEO of Aamal Company said,“We are proud to participate in 'Made in Qatar 2023'exhibition this year. Aamal is participating with eight companies from the industrial sector. I see the opportunity for industrial sector in Qatar to grow. The industrial and manufacturing companies should focus on exporting and expanding their business outside State of Qatar.”

Aamal Company is one of the largest and most diversified companies in Qatar offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar's economic growth and development.

This year there are more companies participating as the people are more educated and aware about the exhibition.“Besides the industry sector we have the real estate, main service, trading, pharmaceutical and medical. This year we are proud to promote ourselves during this event and our presence here is to showcase our quality and promote the brand of Aamal,” Al Mansoori added.