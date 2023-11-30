Qatar Chamber Chairman Calls For Facilitating Private Sector Investment In Petrochemicals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, called on competent bodies in the state to hold a seminar presenting investment opportunities in the petrochemical sector, including projects that have undergone visible studies. The aim is to streamline the engagement and investment of the private sector in these opportunities.

This came during a panel titled 'The Future of Qatar Industry,' held on the sidelines of the Made in Qatar exhibition that kicked off yesterday. Moderated by Dr. Salem Al Halbadi, Professor in the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University, the panel included the participation of many concerned bodies and institutions in the state.



Yosef Ahmed Al Emadi, Industrial Development Director at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, focused on the Third Industrial Strategy 2023-2030 in his remarks. He noted that the manufacturing industries sector grew by 3.7 percent, and its contribution to the GDP reached 8 percent.

Al Emadi indicated that the strategy took into account the achievements of the previous strategies, objectives, and performance indicators. It targets various industries, including mining, medicine, food industries, plastic, and petrochemical.

Regarding the strategy's objectives, he stated that it aims to maximize the added value of manufacturing industries and increase the contribution of hydrocarbon industries in the GDP from QR37bn in 2021 to QR 64bn in 2030.

In his remarks, Abdulrahman Al Ansari, QC board member and Chairman of the Industry Committee, stated that the committee has been reformed to encompass all industries in the state. He emphasised that the Chamber actively participates in industrial strategies and works to evaluate them.

In turn, Hamad Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi, Business Development Manager at the Qatar Free Zone Authority, reviewed the importance of investment in free zones and the opportunities they provide for the private sector.

Mubarak Al Hetmi, Head of Business Localisation at Qatar Development Bank, emphasised that developing the private sector requires understanding the challenges it faces to find solutions for companies.

Al Hetmi noted that the bank offers solutions for digitalization and technology to companies looking to develop their businesses. Additionally, the bank provides green finance solutions to reduce the costs of energy used in production.

Eng. Meshal Mohamed Al Shaikh, Director of Quality Management at the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology, outlined the organization's support for the national industry through three key areas: standards, laboratories, and conformity to standards.