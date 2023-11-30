Al Meera Launches 'National Product Week'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Al Meera is delighted to announce the launch of the 'National Product Week' initiative, under the slogan 'Together, We Support the National Product. 'This initiative will run from November 29 to December 6, 2023, showcasing Al Meera's commitment to supporting national products. Additionally, Al Meera will continue its support through the National Day campaign under the slogan 'I Love Qatar.'

The campaign offers Meera Rewards members exciting prizes when shopping at any Al Meera branch nationwide or through Al Meera Online (almeera) until January 3, 2024.

With the aim of continuing to support national products and local farms, the initiative was officially launched at Rawdat Al Hamama branch, in the presence of Yousef Ali Al Obaidan, the CEO of Al Meera; H E Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Rashid Mashlash Al Khayarin, Director of Al Daayen Municipality; Saif Jassim Al Kuwari, Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Hamad Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Business Incubations at Qatar Development Bank; Majed Al Kuwari, Director of Public Services Department at Al Daayen Municipality; in addition to Al Meera management.

In occasion of the upcoming Qatar National Day, the“I love Qatar” campaign offers Meera Rewards members an excellent opportunity to win valuable prizes, including 100 10g gold bars, 100 Al Meera vouchers each worth QR500, and 50 Samsung Smart 65-inch TVs. This brings the total number of winners to 250. Moreover, there are numerous deals, offers, and discounts on national and locally produced products. In alignment with the initiative's essence, Al Meera branches will be adorned with special decorations associated with National Day and local products.

On this occasion, of Yousef Ali Al Obaidan, the CEO of Al Meera Group, said: "We are delighted to support national products and reward our customers with outstanding prizes, providing an enjoyable and rewarding shopping experience. As our customers are our top priority, this initiative aims to facilitate their access to a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices. It also extends Al Meera's support to local farms, including productive family projects. This initiative underscores our continuous effort to support local farms and national products, giving them a marketing platform to reach the local market, grow, and enhance the quality of their products. Additionally, it is an extension to our collaboration with concerned authorities, especially the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Municipality, to leverage our resources and branch network for supporting national products and advancing efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and enhance food security in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.' He added: 'This initiative will enhance the presence of the national product and increase consumer demand for it, especially as it aims to market national products among Al Meera's ever-growing customer base, and expand the privileges of our Meera Rewards members.'

As a leading national retailer, Al Meera seeks to play a vital role in the advancement of local SMEs operating in the food industry through its network of more than 60 branches. Al Meera consistently rewards its customers with great deals and offers. Recently, it launched a large-scale promotional campaign on its anniversary, featuring 500 exciting prizes, along with special promotions, discounts, and gifts. Meera Rewards, Al Meera's loyalty program, provides members with the best offers, exclusive discounts, and easy redemption of points at all Al Meera branches nationwide.