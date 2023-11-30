Ernest Aldrich Maintains Fine Form To Seal Brooq Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdulatif Hussain M Z Al-Emadi-owned Ernest Aldrich has been in a phenomenal form this season.

A fortnight after clinching the Doha Cup title at the Al Rayyan Racecourse, the seven-year-old gelding returned to the venue to take the Brooq Cup, winning the Thoroughbred Handicap feature race by a neck in style.

Jockey Soufiane Saadi once again piloted the Bader Al Balushi-trained bay, who outpaced Toromona – ridden by Alberto Sanna – in an exciting contest denying trainer Hamad Al Jehani a treble on the day.

Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani-owned Three Diamonds, who sealed the Al Ghashamiah Cup title last week, finished third in the 1900m race after falling short of Toromona by a length-and-a-quarter under jockey Abdul Aziz Fahad Al Balushi.

The victory marked a successful day for Saadi, who returned with a double from Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 11th Al Rayyan Meeting that had nine races on the card.

The French jockey earlier in the day had guided Zuhair Mohsen-trained Haraiqu to an impressive three and a half length victory in the 1900m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

After Toromona's defeat in the feature race, Al Jehani had to settle with two titles, with Alhafar and Silks Pass grabbing the wins for the trainer.

Alhafar under Arnaud De Lepine landed the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 trophy with an emphatic nine-length triumph in the 1900m race – the penultimate battle of the day.

Earlier, Silks Pass with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle was fastest in the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80, winning the 1200m race by a length and three quarters.

Also yesterday, jockey Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi registered a quick double steering Forgehill Chiraz (Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75) and Owners Dream (Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75 Division 2) to victories.

Meanwhile, Rashid Ali Al Marri guided Burkan Zakhir to a win by three quarters of a length over Metrash in the 1700m Purebred Arabian Handicap 45-65 to kick off action. Jockey Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik also bagged a title steering Debbie Mountain-trained Dejame Paso to Thoroughbred Handicap triumph in a competition for the Qatari riders only.

Action will continue today at the Al Rayyan Racecourse for QREC's 12th meet of the season at the venue. The“Trials Day” will decide a total of 10 races culminating with the 2000m feature race – the Thoroughbred Derby Trial – to be contested among top entries.