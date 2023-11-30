Drag Racers Ready For Second Round Of Qatar Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Racers are ready for the second round of Qatar Drag Racing Championship which will start with practice sessions at Qatar Racing Club (QRC) today.

The first round of the 2023/2024 season witnessed thrilling competitions across 15 categories. The event is being held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

Two practice sessions will be held today followed by the third and final session tomorrow. The drag strip was opened yesterday for racers to test their vehicles and bikes ahead of the second round.

The registration and technical inspection for cars and bikes will commence at 3:30pm today. The first qualifying session for all categories will start at 5pm followed by the second qualifying session at 7pm.

A rider takes part in the opening round in this file photo.

Subsequently, the elimination rounds for the categories of cars and bikes will take place. Tomorrow, technical inspections will be opened for those who couldn't attend on Thursday, starting at 3:30pm until 5pm, before the start of the third and final qualifying round.

Based on the results of the qualifying trials, competitors will be allocated to the elimination schedule, beginning at 7pm, leading to the final races for all categories and the crowning of the top three winners in each class. The club added a new category in the last round, bringing the total number of categories to 15, with 12 dedicated to cars and three to bikes.

Meanwhile, responding to request of many competitors the desires of many car and bike racers, and under the guidance of QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, a new event has been introduced to the club's calendar before the upcoming weekend.

The drag strip will open its doors for the second roll race event this year, following the opening event on November 18.

According to the schedule, registration will start at 3:30pm, and the track will open at 5pm for the competition.