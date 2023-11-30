Qatar's Role In Middle East Is Very Important, Says Portugal FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic H E Joao Cravinho praised the role played by Qatar in the Middle East, describing it as very important, especially given the very concerning situation in this region.

Speaking to QNA, he expressed his deep gratitude to Qatar for its appreciated efforts regarding the recent situations in the Gaza Strip. He also expressed confidence that Doha will continue to play its active role in this regard, a role that is widely appreciated by everyone.

“We, Portugal are grateful for the role played in helping to release and bring people out of the Gaza Strip, some people who are Portuguese,” he added.

“But, most importantly, we are now in the fifth or sixth day of a temporary ceasefire, which Qatar has been working together with Egypt and the United States of America.”

He pointed out,“It is very important that Qatar continues to play this role because we need the temporary ceasefire to become a permanent ceasefire and because that is the basis for beginning to talk about how to reach the two-state solution.”