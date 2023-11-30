Transport Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations With Brunei, Indonesian Counterparts At IMO Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti held separate meetings in London with Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia H E Budi Karya Sumadi, and Minister of Transport and Infocommunications of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam H E Pengiran Dato Shamhary Mustapha, on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, which is meeting in London.

The two meetings discussed Qatar's cooperation relations with Indonesia and Brunei in the areas of transportation, and ways to further enhance them, particularly in maritime transportation and ports, in addition to discussing the latest technologies on protecting the marine environment.

Qatar's relations with Belize and Cyprus in areas of transportation, and ways to further enhance them, particularly in the realms of maritime navigation and ports, were the center of discussion as Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti held separate meetings in London with Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance of Belize Hon. Michel Chebat, and Deputy Minister of Shipping of Cyprus H E Marina Hadjimanolis, on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, which is meeting in London.