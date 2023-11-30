Moehe, INJAZ Qatar Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and INJAZ Qatar have signed a cooperation agreement to integrate life and professional skills programs into the primary and early education curriculum in state schools in Qatar.

The signing, which took place at the Ministry's headquarters, was attended by MoEHE Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi and Chairperson of INJAZ Qatar and INJAZ Al Arab Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser bin Khalid Al Thani cooperation agreement aims to develop and refine students' skills in financial literacy, labor market readiness, entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship, and creating a sense of responsibility at an early age.

MoEHE Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili and CEO of INJAZ Qatar Emad Abdulazim Al Khaja signed the agreement.

In a statement, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE, Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, said:“Our partnership with INJAZ Qatar aims to develop the personal skills of our students and provide them with information and practical experiences related to life situations, to prepare an educated Qatari generation, which contributes to transforming Qatar into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring the continuation of a decent life for its people generation after generation.”

HE Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser bin Khalid Al-Thani, Founder and Chairperson of INJAZ Qatar, expressed her pride in this partnership, which allows more students to communicate through various programmes that aim to ensure students' professional success.

The life skills project for primary-stage students consists of five programmes offered in Arabic to students from the first to the sixth grade. The programme for first- and second-grade students is titled“Our Families,” introducing students to the concept of personal economy, raising their awareness about the role of money in societies, and providing them with practical information about earning, saving, and sharing money.