Ministry Of Justice Organises Training Courses On Cybercrime For Legal Professionals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Centre of Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has organized five legal training courses for a number of legal professionals in the different ministries, government bodies and real estate agents.

The ministry clarified in a statement today that the courses dealt with various legal topics.

The first session included practical provisions of the law of bidding and tendering and its implementing regulation, while the second covered the legal provisions regulating the work of home users, and the third dealt with the legal and practical aspects of compensation cases in Qatari law.

It added that the fourth session discussed the judicial seizure provisions for employees of the general civil aviation authority” and the fifth explored real estate brokerage provisions and the brokers obligations in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

In its statement, the MoJ noted that these training courses were part of the integrated training plan developed by the Centre of Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry to keep up with the State's training needs, according to the national development strategies matching the Qatar National Vision 2030.