Spectacular Extravaganza Marks Loyola International School's Annual Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Loyola International School transformed its annual day celebration on November 24th and 25th into a captivating spectacle under the theme,“Wings of Imagination.”

The two-day event at Al Arabi Sports Centre unfolded in three captivating sessions, drawing students, teachers, parents, and supporters into a realm of creativity. Esteemed guests, including Ambassadors and education leaders, added luster to the occasion.

Shanavas Bava (President of ICBF), Milan Arun (First Lady President of ICC), and AP Manikantan (President of ICC) graced the first session. H E Md. Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Qatar, presided over the second, and H E Vipul, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar honoured the third.

In a stellar tribute to India's pride, the annual day celebration spotlighted the nation's pioneering lunar explorations mission - Chandrayaan 3. The celebration also featured a heartfelt tribute to the chairman, a nod to all the achievers (academic and activities), and captivating performances by about 1,500 students.

Reflecting on the school's journey, LIS leaders Anup Chakravarthy, Sarat Koduru, and Pramod Kumar Ranwaka expressed pride in the school's achievements and its continuous progress. The event's success, marked by standing ovations, showcased the limitless power of imagination and the school's unwavering commitment to excellence.