US life expectancy experience positive rebound in 2022

(MENAFN) Health authorities in the United States have reported a positive shift in the average life expectancy for Americans in 2022, marking a rebound after two years of significant decline attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Preliminary estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal an increase of 1.1 years, bringing the average life expectancy at birth to 77.5 years.



The CDC attributes this rise primarily to a reduction in the death rate resulting from Covid-19. However, despite this improvement, the average life expectancy has not fully recovered to its pre-pandemic level. The gap remains notable, with a 2.4-year loss recorded between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the heightened mortality rates during the initial phases of the pandemic. Before the advent of Covid-19, Americans were expected to live, on average, to the age of 78.8 years.



The report also sheds light on a simultaneous increase in deaths related to influenza or pneumonia, which somewhat offset the positive impact of decreased Covid-19-related mortality in the past year. The nuances in these statistics underscore the complex interplay of various health factors influencing overall life expectancy trends in the country.



In a separate and concerning revelation, US health authorities reported a continued rise in suicide cases in 2022, reaching approximately 50,000 cases or 14.3 cases per 100,000 people. These preliminary figures mark the highest suicide rate since 1941. Despite a slight decrease in 2019 and 2020, the overall trajectory has seen a sharp increase since the year 2000, highlighting the pressing need for comprehensive strategies to address mental health challenges and curb the rising trend of suicides in the United States.

