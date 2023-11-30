Silver Co. Taking Advantage Of The Junior Mining Market

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Michael Ballanger of GGM Advisory Inc. shares his thoughts on silver company, Norseman Silver to tell you why he believes this stock is a Buy.

Six weeks ago, I sent out Email Alert 2023-131 that told everyone that I was adding to Norseman Silver Ltd. (NOC:TSX.V; NOCSF:OTCQB) in the CA$0.035-$0.05 range. I added another 200,000 to the 800,000 I owned in the 2023 Trading Account to arrive at a new cost of US$0.1105.

I want to remind you all of the email I sent out in late August of 2022 regarding the former Allied Copper Corp. (now Volt Lithium Corp. (VLT:TSV;VLTLF:US) ) when it was trading anemically below CA$0.10 with little interest and no direction. At that time, contacts close to the deal indicated that there was a deal in the works that would change direction and install a new team. I urged all subscribers to buy the stock under CA$0.10 where it stayed briefly but then popped quickly to CA$0.165.

Tax-loss selling by non-subscribers hammered it back to CA$0.07 by late December, but shortly thereafter, the ascent began with a move to CA$0.55 by May 24. Even after a broad lithium correction since then, the new VLT/VLTLF is still up over triple its August price.

I cannot elaborate but I am on record as stating that my three favourite metals for above-average performance in 2024 are uranium, lithium, and copper. The first two have already experienced geometric advances in price since 2020 while copper is still lagging on the faulty narrative that supply is weighing down on price due to recessionary behavior in the Chinese economy. That is a false narrative.

Uranium is up over 400% in the last eight years and with fifty-seven different nuclear reactors under construction around the world, the future looks bright.

The copper price had false starts into 2021 and 2022 as the pandemic-triggered shutdowns curbed global production, but those bottlenecks were unclogged in 2022 and 2023, leading to a correction which ended in late 2022. Copper is now poised to replicate the exponential moves previously seen its other two electrification brethren.

Norseman Silver management sees this trend and is moving aggressively to take full advantage of the morass called the "junior mining market," where poor funding environments are allowing premium, advanced assets to become available at prices a fraction of where they were at the height of the pandemic-driven shortages. A much healthier environment of pure demand driven by the need for increased supply for transmission lines (wires) and electric vehicle components is creating an investment opportunity for the ages.

Many of you missed the move in Volt from the lows. I do not want you to miss the move in NOC/NOCSF from similar lows here in late November.



Add to Norseman Silver at a CA$0.10 / US$0.075 limit. Target Price: CA$0.55 / US$0.40 by Q2/2024.