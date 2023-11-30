Study reveals gender disparity in German political landscape

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted jointly by Quadriga University and the magazine Politik und Communication sheds light on the significant gender disparity within political roles in Germany. The findings underscore that women occupy merely one-third, or 33.1 percent, of "decision-making positions" across the country. This encompasses not only elected officials but extends to leadership roles in political journalism, trade associations, trade unions, and charitable organizations.



The study, based in Berlin and made available to the German News Agency (dpa), points out that the highest representation of women, at 42.2 percent, is observed in the realm of political journalism. Within this sector, women hold key positions as heads of policy bureaus and main editorial offices across 30 media outlets, showcasing a comparatively higher level of gender inclusivity.



However, the study also highlights the stark underrepresentation of women in direct political participation. Only 35.2 percent of members in the German Parliament (Bundestag) are women, emphasizing a persistent gender gap in the core decision-making body of the nation. The report draws attention to the multifaceted nature of gender inequality within the political landscape, extending beyond elected positions to encompass influential roles across various sectors, thus indicating the need for concerted efforts to address and rectify these disparities in Germany's political sphere.

