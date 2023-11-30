Jordan Partakes In Arab Council For Population And Development Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- A Jordanian delegation from the Higher Population Council participated in the fifth regular session of the Arab Council for Population and Development (ACPD) at the Arab League's General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo.Arab ministers, members of parliament, ambassadors, members of national councils and committees for population and development, and representatives of international organizations participated in this session, which was organized by the general secretariat of the ACPD, headed by Sudan.During the session, the ACPD approved a number of decisions, including those related to demographic transformation and development, the opening of the demographic window, and cooperation between the government and private sectors to support population projects in the Arab world.