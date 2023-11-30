Iran, Syria talk over expanding monetary, banking relations

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Damascus between the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Syrian prime minister, discussions centered on expanding monetary and banking relations between the two nations.



CBI Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin announced advancements in the monetary and banking ties between Iran and Syria, with plans to eliminate the use of the dollar in their economic and commercial transactions in the near future.



He conveyed Tehran's readiness to enhance banking and monetary relations in alignment with agreements between the two countries' presidents.



The establishment of an Iranian bank in Syria, set to materialize soon, is expected to serve as the foundation for increased relations and commercial cooperation.



Highlighting the various facets of monetary and banking collaboration, the CBI governor underscored Iran's preparedness to implement agreements in this domain, including the substitution of national currencies in the economic exchanges between the two nations.



The Syrian prime minister expressed optimism regarding the promising future of economic relations between Syria and Iran. He emphasized the potential for increased comprehensive cooperation through technical-economic meetings involving experts and officials from both countries.



In addressing the establishment of a framework for banking and monetary cooperation to enhance economic relations between Syria and Iran, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous highlighted the significance of a specialized meeting involving the governors of the central banks of both countries. Arnous emphasized that the forthcoming establishment of an Iranian bank in Syria will serve as a robust foundation for future steps aimed at advancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514718