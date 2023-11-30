Bank of Korea keeps key interest rates unchanged at 3.5 percent

(MENAFN) In a decision reflecting the ongoing economic challenges faced by South Korea, the Bank of Korea opted to keep key interest rates unchanged at 3.5 percent, marking the seventh consecutive time it has maintained this position. This decision follows a series of interest rate hikes, totaling seven, from April 2022 to January 2023. The central bank's steadfast commitment to a freeze on interest rates since February indicates a strategic response to the economic landscape.



Reports from the South Korean Yonhap News Agency highlight the economic strains in the nation, primarily characterized by a downturn in exports and a notable deceleration in consumer spending. The central bank's forecast for the year anticipates a modest 1.4 percent growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy. However, uncertainties loom over the realization of this projection, given the persistently ambiguous economic outlook.



The decline in exports, a vital growth engine for South Korea, is attributed to weakened global demand. This decline is exacerbated by the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the sluggish recovery of the information technology sector. As these challenges persist, the Bank of Korea's decision to maintain interest rates underscores a cautious approach aimed at stabilizing the national economy amidst complex and interconnected global economic factors. The question of whether the predicted growth will materialize remains uncertain, adding an additional layer of complexity to the economic narrative in South Korea.

