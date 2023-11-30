Musk expresses strong stance regarding advertising pressure on X

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, tech billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), expressed a strong stance, stating that anyone attempting to exert pressure on the platform through advertising can "go f**k yourself."



During the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Andrew Ross Sorkin inquired whether Elon Musk's recent visit to Israel was, in essence, "an apology tour." This question arose in the context of allegations of anti-Semitism on X (formerly Twitter), which had led numerous major advertisers to withdraw from the platform.



“I hope they stop. Don’t advertise,” Musk replied, to Sorkin’s surprise. “If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself.”



“Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” he further stated. “That’s how I feel. Don’t advertise.”



Last year, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for an approximate USD 44 billion, expressing discontent with the platform's censorship policies. Subsequently, he rebranded it as X, initiated significant staff terminations, and lifted bans on numerous accounts under the banner of championing free speech.



In response, X published an analysis asserting that Media Matters had manipulated algorithms using fake accounts to distort its allegations. Musk has taken legal action against this operation, which has Democratic Party affiliations.



Recently, on Monday, Musk visited Israel, holding meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

