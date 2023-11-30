PQE Group Expands Operations Into Saudi Arabia, Inaugurates Riyadh Office In Collaboration With Local Partner Maha Alate...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- PQE Group, a leading international consulting firm renowned for its expertise in quality assurance, compliance, and regulatory services in the Life Sciences and medical device sectors, is thrilled to announce the establishment of its newest office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone is made possible through a strategic partnership with esteemed local collaborator, Maha Alateeki.

The collaboration with Maha Alateeki signifies a pivotal step for PQE Group, as it ventures into the high-potential GCC market. The primary objective of this partnership is to bring PQE Group's international expertise to a rapidly expanding market, catering to the burgeoning demands of the region.

Among the flagship services provided by PQE Group in the region, a key focus lies in advanced engineering solutions for the establishment of new production facilities, as well as specialized expertise in data integrity.

In the words of the Chief Strategy Officer of PQE Group Riccardo Salvagnini: "Having invested significantly in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, PQE Group is now poised to extend its horizons into the Gulf Region. This strategic move underscores our commitment to being at the forefront of emerging markets."

"I am honored to collaborate with PQE Group in bringing their world-class expertise to Saudi Arabia. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for the region to access top-notch quality assurance, compliance, and regulatory services. Together with PQE Group, we aim to contribute to the growth and success of businesses in the GCC market." concluded Maha Alateeki.

