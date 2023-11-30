Gillette Gaming Launches New Creative Concept, Hit Reset With Gillette, To Encourage And Inspire Gamers And Fans Worldwi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- For over ten years, GilletteTM, the world's largest male grooming company, has been helping gamers look and play their best, whether it be for gaming or everyday life. This year, Gillette is refreshing its approach and creating a new era of gaming with its newest campaign,“Hit Reset with Gillette” – encouraging the gaming community to hit reset after a night of gaming, come back a better player and look sharp for the day with a fresh shave. Hitting“reset” is a universal term in gaming and works perfectly with grooming – inviting gamers and fans to start their day looking and feeling their best, to be their best and most confident, whether it be in gaming or whatever the day has ahead.

To further inspire the gaming community, Gillette will leverage its Gillette Gaming Alliance to create“Hit Reset with Gillette” content and host branded streams for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms. New this year, the Gillette Gaming Alliance is evolving from an all-star streaming roster to a global community – from passive viewership to active participation. Regions across the world will have team members representing their country, culture and language that will create content around specific marketing and product programs in that market. Additionally, gamers and fans will be able to get involved like never before through UGC, social media, and activations at some of the biggest gaming events.

Through custom-branded content, The Gillette Gaming Alliance – including both new and returning members such as AJ3 (UK), Elded (MEX), PizFN (IT), Xiuder (IT), Tvander (SP) & Idreau (FR) – will highlight how they are owning their morning by sharing their own personal“reset routines” and task their audiences worldwide to do the same – kick off their shaving and gaming routine with Gillette and think about the day to come and how they can be the best they can be. Additionally, the Gillette Gaming Alliance will continue to provide the community with tips and educational content around helpful grooming routines and resetting rituals.

“Gillette supports gamers and creators to reset for the day using their grooming routine to look and play their best,” explains Daniel Ordonez, Global Brand Franchise Leader for Gillette.“We are thrilled to expand our gaming program this year with the 'Hit Reset with Gillette' campaign. Hitting reset is a universal term in gaming and works perfectly with grooming – inviting gamers to start their day looking their best, to be their best, whether it be in gaming or whatever the day has ahead. Hit Reset will also be launched with our new Gillette Gaming Alliance, creating gaming and grooming content in new and exciting ways. They will also activate at some of the biggest events worldwide to engage with the gaming community. It'll be an exciting year.”

To officially launch the“Hit Reset with Gillette” program, Gillette will partner with The Esports Awards – the global gaming event that recognizes excellence in gaming, esports and content creators annually to millions of viewers each year. Through this partnership, Gillette will be featured throughout the program, including Reset with Gillette pre-show content, GilletteLabs product integrations and attendance from Alliance members that will share their experiences with Gillette. Additionally, attendees and viewers will be encouraged to“reset” via their grooming and gaming routine with help from Gillette.

“Hit Reset with Gillette” is the latest Gillette Gaming announcement, which comes shortly after the hugely successful launch between Gillette and Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, to unveil the ultimate collaboration in grooming and gaming. The two brands – that both have rich history and tradition within the community – meet at the intersection of design, innovation, and cutting-edge technology to unveil the GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition product. The latest collaboration features a shaving set, which consists of a handle, razor blades and magnetic stand boasting Razer's signature design codes and motifs such as its triple-headed snake logo.

The must-have grooming accessory for all gamers and fans, loved by media and streamers alike, is available now for purchase at gillette/razer . With the GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition, the gaming community worldwide can now reset via their shaving and gaming routine and take on the day with confidence.

About Gillette:

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit To see our full selection of products, visit Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper® The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at .

Esports Awards

Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards is the most prestigious night in the esports calendar and the only global award show that aims to recognise esports excellence. The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing world-class performance and innovation from every corner of the industry throughout the year and reaches its pinnacle at its end-of-year ceremony, considered the Oscars of esports. The ceremony celebrates everyone from the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities that shape the esports industry.

The 2021 Esports Awards saw a record-breaking 20 million viewers across the campaign and 10 million votes counted. For 2023, the Esports Awards returns to Resorts World Las Vegas for the second time.

Website // Twitter // Facebook // Instagram // Twitch

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink