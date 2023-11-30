NATO commits to creating interoperability roadmap for Ukraine

(MENAFN) NATO has committed to creating a roadmap for achieving "full interoperability" between Ukraine and the military forces of the alliance. Although Kiev has expressed appreciation for this announcement, it notably falls far short of the membership invitation sought by President Vladimir Zelensky earlier in the year.



Following his meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba issued a statement stating that the Western alliance is "developing a roadmap for Ukraine's transition to full interoperability with NATO."



NATO defines "interoperability" as the utilization of shared weapons and equipment, consistent tactics and doctrine, and standardized terminology and communication standards. This ensures that member states and their partners can effectively operate together on the battlefield.



“We are pretty much becoming a de facto NATO army, in terms of our technical capacity, management approaches and principles of running an army,” Kuleba stated before Wednesday’s gathering.



The announcement contained no mention of Ukraine's impending membership in NATO. Rather, it applauded Kiev for its dedication to a series of military and political reforms, claiming that these will assist Ukraine "on its path towards future membership in NATO."



Since NATO declared in 2008 that Ukraine "will become" a member at an undisclosed future date, Kiev has been obligated to implement these measures. In the fifteen years that have passed, the nation has not received a date for membership.

