Galatasaray striker Kerem Akturkoglu scores over Man Utd, dedicates goal to Palestinian children

(MENAFN) Kerem Akturkoglu, the striker for Galatasaray, who netted the equalizer against Manchester United on Wednesday evening, expressed that his goal was dedicated to the children in Palestine affected by the ongoing conflict.



"I dedicate this goal to all the children in Palestine who deserve a future filled with hope and peace," Akturkoglu, who is 25 years old, stated in a post on social media.



"Their courage and resilience inspire me on the field. You are always in our hearts. We haven't forgotten you, we never will," the Galatasaray and Turkey regular also declared.



Following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel initiated a substantial military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Health authorities in the enclave report a toll of over 15,000 casualties, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, while the official Israeli death count stands at 1,200.



On Thursday morning, both Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day, primarily to facilitate the ongoing release of hostages. Originally set to conclude on Thursday morning, the pause has been instrumental in the release of 66 Israeli prisoners over six days in exchange for 210 Palestinians.



In Wednesday's match in Istanbul, Galatasaray's wing-forward since 2020, Akturkoglu, entered the game as a substitute and contributed a powerful right-footed strike in the 71st minute, securing his club's third goal and leveling the contest.

